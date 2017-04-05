Follow IPL action in Telugu again

Doddapaneni Kalyan Krishna, a former Andhra Ranji all-rounder, is all set to wield the microphone as a commentator of the glamorous cricketing fixture — Indian Premier League —which kick-starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad from Wednesday.

Incidentally, for 33-year-old Kalyan Krishna, who is now the bowling coach of the Andhra Ranji team, this is his second year as a commentator as he, along with former Indian internationals Y. Venugopala Rao, Venkatapathi Raju, senior sports journalists Sudheer Mahavadhi and H. Venkatesh, commented on the IPL proceedings in Telugu for the first time in 2016.

“IPL is watched by a huge chunk of people in Andhra Pradesh as there is more drama and glitz attached to the format. But many do not follow English commentary, especially in the rural areas. So the organisers have decided to introduce regional language commentary to cater to the viewers of various States. We will be operating from the Sony studios in Mumbai,” said Kalyan, who played the inaugural IPL in 2006 as a player for the defunct Deccan Chargers.

Dramatic narrations

Kalyan said the primary duty of the commentary team would be to explain the cricketing intricacies and on-field proceedings in layman’s language. “It will be more of a storytelling with dramatic narrations to make viewers get glued to their seats,” said the former Andhra spearhead, who played 52 Ranji Trophy ties for Andhra and two Duleep Trophy matches for South Zone.

Kalyan is eagerly waiting to land at the studios for he will be interacting with senior cricketers-turned commentators such as Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Akash Chopra and Waqar Younis.

Kalyan admitted that he learned the nuances of Telugu commentary from senior sports scribe Mahavadhi Sudheer who gave the tips on the usage of words, phrases, and voice modulations. “As commentary is gaining regional acceptance, I see a bright future for cricketers to wish to pursue commentary as their profession,” he signed off.