Flyover nearing completion

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has asked the officials concerned to complete the construction of the Kanakadurga Flyover by the end of the month.
Mr. Imtiaz along with the officials of the Roads and Buildings department and representatives of the contracting agency inspected the works on Monday.
However, Anantharamulu, the project manager of the construction firm Soma, told Mr. Imtiaz that the flyover would take a final shape by April 15.
Mr. Imtiaz said that so far works related 1.5 kilometre of the total 2.6 kilometre flyover were completed. He asked officials to make arrangements for a trial run on the flyover road which is almost complete.
The deadline for completion of the flyover works has been missed several times in the past few years.
