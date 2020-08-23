Flood in Krishna inching close to first warning level at Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada

23 August 2020 18:49 IST

Several families displaced; VMC sets up relief centres

Several houses in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada and other low lying areas were inundated following the increase in flood levels in the Krishna River downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

The inflows to Prakasam Barrage from upstream are increasing by an hour due to heavy discharge at the projects upstream. As of 10 a.m. today, the inflow to Prakasam Barrage was at 4.10 lakh cusecs and the outflow was at 3.16 lakh. The first flood warning would be issued once the outflow touches 3.96 lakh cusecs. The outflow of Pulichintala project is around 3.2 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz visited flood-affected areas in Krishnalanka.

Several houses built beyond the second canal bund were flooded. People were shifted to flood relief centres set up in IGMC Stadium and schools nearby.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up 32 flood relief centres which can accommodate 8,900 persons. About 50% to 30% fewer number of persons are being accommodated in each centre to ensure COVID safety measures and physical distancing, as per the orders issued by the Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

The areas prone to severe flooding in the city are Rana Devi Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar of Krishnalanka and few areas of Ramalingeswara Nagar in the downstream area. In the upstream area Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram and a few other areas will be affected.

VMC has set up helpline desks to help flood victims. Those in need can dial 0866-2424172 or 0866-2422515.