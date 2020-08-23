Flood in Krishna inching close to first warning level at Prakasam Barrage

Several houses in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada and other low lying areas were inundated following the increase in flood levels in the Krishna River downstream of Prakasam Barrage.
The inflows to Prakasam Barrage from upstream are increasing by an hour due to heavy discharge at the projects upstream. As of 10 a.m. today, the inflow to Prakasam Barrage was at 4.10 lakh cusecs and the outflow was at 3.16 lakh. The first flood warning would be issued once the outflow touches 3.96 lakh cusecs. The outflow of Pulichintala project is around 3.2 lakh cusecs.
Meanwhile, district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz visited flood-affected areas in Krishnalanka.
Several houses built beyond the second canal bund were flooded. People were shifted to flood relief centres set up in IGMC Stadium and schools nearby.
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up 32 flood relief centres which can accommodate 8,900 persons. About 50% to 30% fewer number of persons are being accommodated in each centre to ensure COVID safety measures and physical distancing, as per the orders issued by the Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh.
The areas prone to severe flooding in the city are Rana Devi Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar of Krishnalanka and few areas of Ramalingeswara Nagar in the downstream area. In the upstream area Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram and a few other areas will be affected.
VMC has set up helpline desks to help flood victims. Those in need can dial 0866-2424172 or 0866-2422515.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath