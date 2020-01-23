Five punters held for brawl during Sankranti

The Bhimadole police arrested five people on charge of detaining and thrashing seven persons in a clash during gambling during the Sankranti festival.
According to Bhimadole Circle Inspector M. Subba Rao, twelve persons, including four from Vijayawada, allegedly gambled over playing cards on the outskirts of Polasanapalli in West Godavari district on January 17.
Trouble began after the four gamblers from Vijayawada and two from Eluru won a few games and punters from Bhimadole allegedly tried to take away money and jewellery from the other gamblers. After heated arguments, five local punters allegedly detained five gamblers and thrashed them. A police team led by SI K. Srihari Rao raided the place after receiving a call through ‘Dial 100’ helpline and rescued the victims. “We arrested the accused on Wednesday and produced them before the court which remanded them,” the CI said.
