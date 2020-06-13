Five more arrested in ESI scam, remanded in judicial custody

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2020 16:26 IST

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested five more persons in the ESI scam and produced them in the court on Saturday. They were remanded to judicial custody.

ACB Joint Director (JD) P.V. Ravi Kumar said retired ESI director G. Vijay Kumar, retired joint director (Kadapa) Dr. V. Janardhan, superintendent in the office of Director of Insurance Medical Services (DIMS), Vijayawada, M.K.P. Chakravarthy, senior assistant, DIMS, I. Ramesh Babu and Venkata Subba Rao, staff in Central Drug Store, were arrested today.

They were produced in the ACB Court, after conducting general and COVID-19 tests on them. They were shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Mr. Ravi Kumar said at a press conference held here on Saturday.

Special teams are searching for the remaining accused in the case. The ACB sleuths already arrested Takkali MLA K. Atchannaidu and retired ESI director C.K. Ramesh Kumar in the fraud, the JD said.