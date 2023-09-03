HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five killed in road mishap at Santamaguluru village in Bapatla district

Victims were working in a catering unit in Guntur, condition of the injured is stated to be critical, the police said

September 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Five passengers, including four women, died and two others suffered injuries in a road accident on the National Highway at Santamaguluru village in Bapatla district, on September 3.

The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry hit the auto, in which the victims were travelling, near the Government High School at Santamaguluru village.

“The injured were admitted to the Narsaraopet Government Hospital. While three died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Condition of the injured is stated to be critical,” the police said.

The victims were all working in a catering unit in Guntur, the police said, adding that efforts were on to identify the victims.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, the Bapatla district police said.

Related Topics

road accident / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.