Five killed in road mishap at Santamaguluru village in Bapatla district

September 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five passengers, including four women, died and two others suffered injuries in a road accident on the National Highway at Santamaguluru village in Bapatla district, on September 3.

The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry hit the auto, in which the victims were travelling, near the Government High School at Santamaguluru village.

“The injured were admitted to the Narsaraopet Government Hospital. While three died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Condition of the injured is stated to be critical,” the police said.

The victims were all working in a catering unit in Guntur, the police said, adding that efforts were on to identify the victims.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, the Bapatla district police said.