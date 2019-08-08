Vijayawada

Five held for ‘stealing’ lorry laden with liquor

The Nandigama police arrested five persons on charge of stealing a lorry laden with liquor worth of ₹60 lakh, on Wednesday.

According to Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police G.V. Ramana Murthy, the five-member gang allegedly managed to unlock the lorry engine that was parked on the NH-65 at Kanchikacharla village on August 3 and drove it to an isolated location before they looted the liquor stock.

“The lorry was found abandoned 10 km from where it was parked on August 3 and the gang members including the kingpin N. Charan Sujeeth were arrested,” the DSP said.

The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 4:18:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/five-held-for-stealing-lorry-laden-with-liquor/article28873538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY