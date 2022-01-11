Five children drowned in canal near Vijayawada

NDRF, Police retrieve bodies

In a tragic incident, five children who went for swimming in Eturu Vaagu, under Chandarlapadu police station limits near here drowned in the rivulet in Krishna district. The bodies were retrieved on Tuesday.

The children, Jatti Ajay (13) Maila Rakesh (14), Karla Balayesu (12), Maguluri Sunny (13) and Gurajala Charan 914), all natives of Eturu village, got trapped in the flow and drowned. They were studying in Eturu Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS).

All the students went for a swim in the canal at the confluence point, where the water body will join in Krishna River. As the water currents were heavy they went into the danger spot and drowned, said Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G. Nageswar Reddy.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the Chandarlapadu police retrieved the bodies, which will be handed over the bereaved families after conducting post-mortem at the spot, the DSP said.

The Chandralapadu police registered a drowning case and investigation is on, Mr. Nageswar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in Eturu village as five children of the village died in the incident. The parents were agricultural and daily labour, the police said.