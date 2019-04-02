Fishermen articulate their demands to contestants, seek commitment

02 April 2019 22:46 IST

Faced with threats of displacement due to the proposed Coastal Economic Zone, relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and falling catch, the fisherfok are approaching the candidates to make promises to take up their cause if they want their votes.

"In every election they come and seek votes. This time with a strong resolve we are asking them to make commitment to fight for our just demands," Vadamodula Jagga Rao, president of the Traditional Fishermen Association, told The Hindu.

Another demand is to include them in ST list. "We want the powers-that-be to constitute a judicial commission on our demand," said Vasupalli Raju, a boat owner hailing from Mangamaripeta.

The State has 974-km coastline, second largest after Gujarat, with an estimated 32.10 lakh people belonging to the community representing 555 villages. By and large, they feel that like White Revolution, utmost importance is lacking for their socio-economic development by developing occupational-based infrastructure such as cold storage, value addition, processing and sustainable technologies and new generation boats under Blue Revolution.

"The Coastal Economic Zones and the relaxation of the CRZ guidelines at the behest of the investment lobby to promote tourism, mega housing and other projects are leading to concrete jungle culture. This is leading to acquisition of our land and displacement from our hamlets," said National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu.

He said the disturbing phenomenon was the entry of non-fisherfolk into the sector like owning boats, financing the fishermen and investment in cold storages. He regretted that fish bazaars were not being promoted on the lines of rythu bazaars. "Cultural events on the beach area exclusively for fishermen are not being encouraged. For skill development of educated youth, initiatives are lacking," he said.

Among the parties, only YSR Congress Party has promised to increase the compensation to fishermen during the annual holiday period from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000. The fishermen also want better sea safety equipment, more subsidy for buying satellite phones, reduction of paper work for welfare measures and navigation GPS and fish-finders to all the traditional fishermen.