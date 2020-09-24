Vijayawada

Fish markets closed on Sunday

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the city, the civic body has announced the closure of fish markets and prohibited sale of any seafood across the city on Sunday, September 27. Chicken and mutton shops can do business between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

In a release, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon Ravi Chand said that the fish markets at Besant Road, Kothapeta, Chittinagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Ranigari Thota and other areas will be shut throughout the day.

Any sort of violation would be dealt with strict action, he said.

