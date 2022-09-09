First warning issued at Prakasam Barrage, water level touches 4 lakh cusecs

The authorities have discharged 3.97 lakh cusecs of water from the Prakasam Barrage

The first warning signal has been raised at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada with the water level in Krishna River touching 4 lakh cusecs on Friday morning. The authorities have discharged 3.97 lakh cusecs of water from the Barrage.

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha has directed the government machinery to be on high alert in view of the rising flood in the river. He asked people not to go near the river course. He said Village Revenue Officers and Village Secretariat staff should remain on high alert.

According to the Water Resources Information Management System data, the cumulative storage in all major reservoirs on various rivers touched 770.99 thousand million cubic feet as on September 9, which is 89.07% of the total capacity.