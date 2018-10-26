Firecrackers seized

more-in

CTF sleuthsand Kankipadu policeon Thursday seized firecrackers worth about ₹10 lakh allegedly stocked in a house at Kankipadu.

The police said that V. Narasimha Rao alias Haribabu, 55, had purchasedfirecrackers in 35 cartons for sale before Deepavali without acquiring required permissions.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CTF and Kankipadu police raided the house and seized the firecrackers. Narasimha Rao was arrested later.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that violation of the Supreme Court ruling and safety norms would be viewed seriously. He said every trader must acquire all the permissions required before stocking or selling firecrackers.

People who come across any illegal stocking up of fireworks, particularly in residential areas, can inform police by calling up police control room at 0866-2579999, 2576956, 100 or report on the 4th Lion application or with the WhatsApp number 7328909090, he said.