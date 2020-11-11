Fire in timber and sanitary material workshop

No casualties reported.

Fire broke out in an old cinema theatre, which was given on lease for sanitary and timber workshop, in One Town area, in the wee hours on Wednesday. No one was injured in the fire mishap.

Furniture and other material worth some lakhs of rupees was damaged in the fire mishap, the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services department personnel said.

According to Krishna District Fire Officer (DFO), M. Srinivas Reddy, fire caught in the timber workshop and the fire control personnel received the call around midnight. Five fire tenders from Kothapet and other stations rushed to the spot and put off flames.

“Firemen prevented fire from spreading to the nearby shops and extinguished flames after three hours. The operation completed around 3.15 a.m.” said Mr. Reddy.

The reasons for cause of fire in the old cinema theatre-turned-timber workshop is being investigated. A case has been registered, the DFO said.