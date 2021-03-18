Fire in Durga temple 'potu', three injured

Vijayawada

18 March 2021 14:32 IST

Three persons, including two devotees suffered minor injuries, when hot ghee caught fire and fell on them in 'potu' ('laddu' making unit) in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on Thursday.

An outsourcing employee in the 'potu', Narayana, and two devotees, including a woman who had darshan in Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, were injured.

The mishap occurred when the workers were heating the ghee in five bowls for preparing 'laddu prasadam'.

The impact of the mishap was so strong that one of the ghee vessels flew into the air and hit the roof, causing the hot ghee to fall on the people nearby.

One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu, who visited the spot said the injured were admitted to hospital and their condition is stable.

The Devasthanam officials rushed to the spot. About ten workers were in the 'potu' when the incident took place, the authorities said.