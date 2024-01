January 20, 2024 06:31 am | Updated 06:31 am IST

Fire broke out in a private cold storage unit, located at Duggirala in Guntur district on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

Fire tenders from Guntur and NTR districts rushed to the spot and firemen were trying to extinguish flames when the reports last came in.

Reasons for the cause of fire was not known immediately, said the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department officials.