Vijayawada

Fire accident at Reliance Trends showroom in Vijayawada

A fire broke out in the Reliance Trends building located near Benz Circle on Thursday morning in the city.

The fire, which broke out on the first floor where the company’s footwear store Footprint is located, triggered alarm and panic. Thick smoke billowed out of the store even as firefighters were trying to put out the fire.

District Fire Officer M. Sreenivas Reddy said that the firefighting operation is still on. The source of the fire and the extent of the damage could be assessed only after it is put out and premises are inspected, he said adding that nly the first floor which houses footwear store has been affected, he said.

About six fire tenders and dozens of men of the fire department are currently engaged in the operation.

Meanwhile, a firefighter sustained a grievous injury after a drilling machine slipped onto to his leg while he was trying to make a hole in a wall to access the building under fire.

