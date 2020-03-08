Fight for gender equality,girl students told

Students of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology preparing for a mime show at the Women's Day celebrations, in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA

08 March 2020 06:52 IST

Women’s Day celebrated at ALIET

The students of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) celebrated the International Women’s Day 2020, which falls on March 8, organised by the women’s cell on Saturday.

Addressing the students on the occasion, government audit officer M. Suvarnaphani, the chief guest, stressed the need for hard work and persistence while chasing their dreams of breaking the glass ceiling. She also inspired the students explaining how she was able to crack Group I examinations.

Taruni Tarangalu general secretary G. Jyotsna highlighted the theme ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights’ of the International Women’s Day. She called upon the girl students to fight for gender equality.

On the occasion, the book “The Fiction Unfolded: The Great Indian Women Novelist” edited by Sr. Candy D’ Cunha, associate professor of English of ALIET, was released.

Students presented a mime and other cultural programmes highlighting the theme of generation equality and women’s rights.

Women’s cell coordinator V. Anantha Lakshmi, college director Fr. A. Francis Xavier, principal O. Mahesh, assistant directors Fr. J. Chiranjeevi, Fr. M. Anand and others were present.

Hospital package

Meanwhile, Manipal Hospitals launched ‘Women’s Day Package 2020’ on the eve of International Women’s Day here on Saturday.

Hospital Director Sudhakar Kantipudi unveiled special packages of preventive health check-ups for women, according to a release.

The wellness package offers health check coupons and free consultations (any specialty) for first-time registrations, he said. The general public, including school and college students, can avail of the packages.

Consultant gynaecologist Lakshmi Prasuna said that the health of women should be given top priority in a family as a healthy woman can make a healthy family.

“Regular health check-up, breast screening, pap smear tests to detect any threats especially cancer must be considered after a certain age. It is essential that they become health conscious right from adolescence as the body undergoes several changes at stages of life,” she said.