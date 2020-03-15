Fewer nominations, independents for civic polls

With the nomination filing activity coming to an end on Friday, candidates set off campaigning in their respective wards and the returning officers and the State Election Commission officers have their task of scrutinising the applications cut out starting from Saturday.

In all, the election commission received 801 nominations from various party candidates and independents and 733 were declared valid on Saturday by the election authorities. After nomination withdrawal by dummy candidates not more than 350 are likely to be in the final fray from the 64 municipal wards.

The number of valid nominations and the number of contesting candidates are both less than what was witnessed in the 2014 municipal elections though the number of wards has increased from 59 to 64. In 2014, over 1001 valid nominations were filed and 508 candidates were in the fray. The number of valid nominations by independent contestants in this elections is 94 while in 2014 elections 185 independents filed papers.

Alliances

While the ruling YSR Congress Party is the only party to contest from all 64 wards, the Telugu Desam Party has made a tie-up with the Communist Party of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting in alliance with the Jana Sena Party.

The TDP will contest in 58 wards and six wards were allocated to the CPI.

Surprisingly, the BJP and its ally JSP did not file nominations in three wards – 8, 10 and 24. Regarding the other seats, there is no clarity about sharing and the BJP candidates filed nominations for 33 wards while JSP candidates filed papers for 45 wards, which resulted in both parties having candidates in 17 wards.

Candidates can withdraw nominations before 3 pm on March 16 and the final list will be published the same evening.