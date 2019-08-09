‘Feel free to use online portals’

A grievance portal and career counselling portal had been introduced for speedy redress of the problems of teachers and students respectively, said HRD Minister A. Suresh on Thursday.

Addressing the media after a meeting on educational reforms with the MLCs and Education Department officials for the second consecutive day, Mr. Suresh said teachers could now specify their problems on the portal and it would be addressed within 15 days.

He said the career counselling portal was meant to provide employment opportunities to students above 18 years. A toll-free number had also been introduced for the purpose. The Minister said upgradation of 10,224 language pundits would be taken up after consulting legal experts.

He said funds to the tune of ₹ 63 crore meant for wages of sanitation workers in the Education Department were diverted by the TDP government. The YSRCP government had sanctioned ₹152 crore for the purpose with a clear instruction by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that payment of wages should be done without any further delay.

Exam result released

Earlier in the day, the Minister released the results of supplementary exams conducted for students of 10th class and Intermediate courses in the open schools system.

He said a total of 14,676 SSC students wrote the test in 60 exam centres across the 13 districts of the State. Of them 9,382 of them had passed the exam registering a pass percentage of 63.93. Students of Guntur district recorded the highest pass percentage (88), while Kadapa district was at the lowest with 30 %.

In Intermediate, 7,478 of the total 14,077 students who appeared for the test in 47 exam centres, passed, recording a pass percentage of 53. 12 . Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage (71.96), while West Godavari district came last with 33.49%.