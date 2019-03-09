Farmers rue delay in compensation

Man-animal conflict has become the order of the day in several parts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, thanks to non-availability of food and water for the animals in the forest area.

Each elephant needs nearly 260 kg of food and 50 gallons of water per day. However, owing to lack of proper water resources and food in forests, they have become uninvited guests in the villages of Komarada, Jiyyammavalasa, Palakonda, Veeraghattam and other areas.

Six elephants frequently enter agricultural fields in the plains too, causing heavy financial loss and mental agony to the farmers. Although the Forest Department pays compensation, the assessment is reportedly delayed by the Revenue Department. Many farmers say that they are being forced to move around revenue and forest offices to get the compensation. They rue that there is a huge gap between actual damage and the compensation paid.

K.V. Ramanamurthy, executive director of Green Mercy, a voluntary organisation, says many farmers had lost their livelihood with the damage to crops and their properties in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. "Proper coordination is needed between the Revenue and Forest Departments for the accurate assessment and quick payment of compensation," he said.

Chief Conservator of Forests Rahul Pandey said he had directed prompt payment of compensation to farmers and others. According to him, the department paid ₹51 lakh to 250 persons in Vizianagaram district and ₹40 lakh to nearly 200 farmers in Srikakulam district. "The government recently sanctioned ₹1.5 crore each for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram forest wings to handle the movement of elephants and pay compensation to farmers in case of damage to crops," he added.

Vizianagaram District Forest Officer G. Lakshman said the applications of farmers were being processed quickly to pay the compensation as per the guidelines of the government.