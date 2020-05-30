Farmer, two daughters killed by lightning

A farmer and his two daughters were killed on the spot when lightning struck them in the fields at Tippireddipalle village of Peddapanjani mandal under Gangavaram police circle limits on Saturday night.

According to the Gangavaram police, Ramakrishna (50) was in the fields close to the the village late in the evening to milch the cows. Around 7.30 p.m., his two daughters Rama Devi (24) and Meena (22) reached the spot to assist their father. All of a sudden, gales and rain started, forcing the trio to take shelter under a tree in the field, when lightning struck them, killing all the three on the spot. On hearing the tragic news, the farmer’s spouse fell unconscious. The Gangavaram police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered.