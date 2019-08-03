Farmer found dead

A 45-year-old farmer, Jalasutram Nageswara Rao, on Friday was found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field at Ammavarigudem village of Agirepalli mandal in Krishna district.
According to Agirepalli police, Nageswara Rao hanged himself allegedly unable to repay loans taken from different sources. He is survived by two children and owns two and a half acres of land.
On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nuzvid government hospital for post-mortem.
Revenue officials have launched an investigation, inquiring the reason that drove him to the extreme step. The police registered a case. Those with suicidal tendencies can contact phone 100 for counselling and help.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.