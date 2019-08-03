Farmer found dead

A 45-year-old farmer, Jalasutram Nageswara Rao, on Friday was found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field at Ammavarigudem village of Agirepalli mandal in Krishna district.

According to Agirepalli police, Nageswara Rao hanged himself allegedly unable to repay loans taken from different sources. He is survived by two children and owns two and a half acres of land.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nuzvid government hospital for post-mortem.

Revenue officials have launched an investigation, inquiring the reason that drove him to the extreme step. The police registered a case. Those with suicidal tendencies can contact phone 100 for counselling and help.