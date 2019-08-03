Vijayawada

Farmer found dead

more-in

A 45-year-old farmer, Jalasutram Nageswara Rao, on Friday was found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field at Ammavarigudem village of Agirepalli mandal in Krishna district.

According to Agirepalli police, Nageswara Rao hanged himself allegedly unable to repay loans taken from different sources. He is survived by two children and owns two and a half acres of land.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nuzvid government hospital for post-mortem.

Revenue officials have launched an investigation, inquiring the reason that drove him to the extreme step. The police registered a case. Those with suicidal tendencies can contact phone 100 for counselling and help.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 3:55:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/farmer-found-dead/article28802221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY