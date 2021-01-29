Family of deceased Armed Reserve constable gets ₹30 lakh

TIRUPATI

Ghouse Basha met with an accident while on duty in February last year and died.

The Tirupati Urban Police extended financial support to the family members of Armed Reserve constable Ghouse Basha who died in a road accident while on duty.

Tirupati Urban Additional SP E. Supraja handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh, accrued as part of the SBI’s Police Salary Package (PSP) scheme, to Basha’s wife Suneera on Thursday. Basha met with an accident while on duty in February last year and died. As Basha had an account under the PSP with the bank’s Annamaiah Circle branch, he is eligible for the insurance sum of ₹30 lakh.

