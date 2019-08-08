Expo on Vijayanagara-era coins a big draw

Sri Krishnadevaraya is a great source of inspiration to the current generation, said Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Wednesday.

Addressing schoolchildren at an exhibition on the coinage of the Vijayanagara empire, organised by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) to commemorate the 510th coronation day of the Vijayanagara ruler, Mr. Imtiaz said the emperor’s aesthetic sense reflected in the wide variety of coins minted during his time.

Mr. Imtiaz felicitated the coin collector J.V.S.V. Prasad, former Deputy General Manager (DGM) of BSNL.

Rich heritage

CEO of CCVA E. Sivanagi Reddy said as many as 229 coins were on display, of which six belonged to the era of Harihara-I, one from Bukkaraya-I, 16 from Devaraya-I, 13 from Ramachandradeva, two from Devaraya-II, six from Mallikarjunaraya and 120 coins from Sri Krishnadevaraya era.

Similarly, the coins represented Achyutaraya (8), Sadasivaraya (16), Tirumalaraya (6), Srirangaraya-I (3), Venkatapathiraya-II (8), Srirangaraya-II (3), Ramadevaraya (1) and Venkatapathiraya-III (10).

He said besides the coins, laminated images of Sri Krishnadevaraya, the temples built by him were other highlights.

Students from SRR and CVR Government Degree College, Vijayawada; Aravinda High School, Kunchanapalli; Sikhara School at Sikhamani Centre and Chaitanya Techno School, Mogalrajpuram visited the exhibition in batches.

Prof. MC Das, Dr. Velaga Joshi, Dr. Gumma Sambasivarao, Golla Narayana Rao, Bandla Madhava Rao and Chimpiraiah, Director, Malaxmi group attended the programme.