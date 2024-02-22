Experts discuss ways to bring down power consumption in municipalities in Vijayawada

February 22, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The need for bringing down power consumption in municipalities was emphasised during a workshop organised for the ground-level engineering staff of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on February 21.

Speaking at the workshop titled ‘Energy Efficiency in Municipalities for Pump Operators’, Siri Exergy & Carbon Advisory Services, Hyderabad, Director G. Subramanyam provided insights into how to save energy in water pumps and streetlights and why the role of municipalities play a key role in this.

“There is significant scope for saving energy in municipalities, across various sectors including streetlights, where 5%-10% energy can be saved, pumping (20%-25%), sewage pumping (15%-20%) and municipal buildings (5%-10%),” he said.

He underscored how bringing down energy consumption can help preserve resources such as coal, oil and gas for longer use, apart from ensuring a cleaner environment by cutting down pollutants.

Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Deputy Executive Engineer G. Sreenivasulu elaborated on the various activities undertaken by the APSECM with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The primary aim of the programme is to raise awareness among municipalities to implement energy-efficient pumps and reduce the load under Municipal Demand Side Management, he said.

Around 80 municipal engineers and technicians took part in the workshop held at the VMC Conference Hall in Vijayawada.

