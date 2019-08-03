Experts discuss nuts and bolts of electric buses for RTC

Switching on the exercise of the proposed replacement of diesel buses with eco-friendly electric buses in the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fleet, experts roped in by the Government brainstormed on Thursday and Friday in the city.

The Vijayawada city division of the Corporation is drawing an action plan for implementation of the proposal. The officials discussed issues such as the distance that an electric bus can cover once fully charged and location of the charging centres. Sources said it may take a week for clarity to emerge on key issues.

Identifying suitable locations

In the Vijayawada city division, it is planned to introduce E-buses at Gannavaram and Vidyadharapuram depots, and either in Ibrahimpatam or Vuyyuru depots.

Since large spaces will be needed for parking them and set up charging units, Gannavaram and Vidyadharapuram depots are suitable. However, officials need to assess suitability Ibrahimpatnam and Vuyyuru depots.

Sources said deviating from the earlier plan to introduce 1,000 electric buses in the first phase, the government now plans to procure only 500, of which 250 may be allotted for operation in Vijayawada division limits.