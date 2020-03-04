Expedite land acquisition process, officials told

VIZIANAGARAM

04 March 2020 09:27 IST

Development of layouts should be completed by Ugadi: Ministers

Minister for Revenue Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju have directed the district officials to complete the land acquisition process and development of layouts as early as possible.

They said here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on distribution of house sites on Ugadi as promised earlier. Both Ministers visited Gunkalam layout near Vizianagaram and later reviewed the progress of work.

Mr. Chandrabose said that the government’s proposal to distribute land to 25 lakh families was historic and it was also being done even before completion of one year tenure of the YSRCP government. He lso directed the officials to respond quickly to the petitions with regard to land records.

Advertising

Advertising

The Revenue Minister said that updating of records was a must since thousands of farmers were moving around revenue offices for correction of records.

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that he had already directed all revenue officials to respond quickly to the Spandana petitions and other representations given by farmers with regard to land disputes and correction in passbooks.