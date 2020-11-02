Exhibition for designer garments inaugurated at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika

The array of display includes saris, kurtis, tops, bridal wear

An exhibition of designer garments and lifestyle products — The Style Store —, inaugurated at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika on Bandar Road on Sunday, evoked good public response.

Women in large numbers trooped in to pick their choice at the event which has been timed with the ongoing marriage and festival season.

The organiser, Puja Kaur, said 'The Style Store' was a one-stop destination for those looking for trendy and fashionable clothes. Designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad brought in their designs to woo the local buyers.

The array of display includes saris, kurtis, tops, bridal wear besides lifestyle products like one gram jewellery, bedsheets, door curtains, divan sets, hand bags, silver articles and much more.

The exhibition is on till Monday (November 2 till 9 p.m.)