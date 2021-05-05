Exclusive COVID hospitals for advocates sought

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 06:52 IST

Members of the State chapter of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) on Tuesday urged the government to identify at least one or two hospitals in each district and provide COVID treatment, exclusively for advocates, clerks and their family members.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the union’s State unit president S. Rajendra Prasad and general secretary N. Srinivasa Rao sought allocation of one or two quarantine centres in each district, exclusively for advocates.

They said advocates were officers of the court and since they served the cause of litigants and assisted in administration of justice, they should be treated as frontline warriors.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the lawyer community was one of the worst hit by the pandemic, they informed that more than 500 advocates had died in the State since March 2020 when COVID-19 first surfaced.