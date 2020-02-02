Exchange of ideas at Open House

The first-ever Open House, an interactive session between the readers and the senior editors of The Hindu, in the city was witness to an exchange of ideas related to news coverage of certain issues and the all-pervasive social media and its impact.

Convened by the Readers’ Editor, A.S. Panneerselvan, readers of all age groups took part in the event and showered praise as well as criticism on the paper. The Editor of The Hindu, Suresh Nambath, interacted with the readers.

Senior IAS officer Adusumilli V. Rajamouli, who attended the event with his father A. Venkata Ramabrahmam and son A. Venkatarama Lalithanand as readers of The Hindu, said they were thankful to the newspaper which groomed them.

“My concern for future generations is how to preserve this and take it forward. The newspaper may introduce more editions on the lines of Sunday magazine to which youth are attracted to. Secondly, the newspaper may come up with an app that offers condensed content to grasp on the go,” Mr. Rajamouli said.

On behalf of senior citizens, Mr. Rajamouli highlighted the need for coverage of their issues and suggested a special page with a large font as a good part of the newspaper’s readers were senior citizens.

Former professor Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, a reader of The Hindu since 1965, felt that the newspaper was unnecessarily giving extensive coverage to anti-CAA protests. Mr. Panneerselvan and Mr. Nambath said that the newspaper was only against discrimination based on religion and persecution should not be the only criteria.

On social media

“Today, everybody is there on social media. Our mothers force us to read newspapers. How is social media impacting newspapers,” asked a school student.

Mr. Nambath replied that The Hindu always adapted to changes in the media industry scenario. “The Hindu is the first newspaper to have an online edition in the country. Today it is available on all digital platforms and devices,” he said.

Mr. Nambath said the newspaper's mobile app had special features of adjusting font, personalised home screen and read-aloud for the content to be readout.

Referring to Saturday’s edition of The Hindu, Md. Ahmed, a student asked the editors why the news of India’s victory in T20, which was positive (attractive and inspiring) news, could not be published on the first page instead of just political news. In contrast, another school student questioned why cricket was being given so much importance in the sports pages.

Mr. Nambath informed them that the newspaper extensively covers badminton, tennis, and other sports as well and most of the readers were interested in cricket.

Acting Resident Editor of the newspaper in the State, Appaji Reddem explained how the report on IIT Madras’ study on Amaravati was accessed and published.

Mr. Nambath told the readers that all the suggestions would be taken seriously by the editorial team.