Ex-servicemen demand corporation, more job quota

Their main demands included constitution of a separate corporation for the welfare of ex-servicemen, enhancement of reservation from 2% to 10% on a par with other States and sanction of white ration cards

Members of the Maji Sainikula Samkshema Samithi in the State on Saturday staged a ‘satyagraha’ at Dharna Chowk seeking immediate measures to address their long-pending demands.

Their main demands included constitution of a separate corporation for the welfare of ex-servicemen, enhancement of reservation from 2% to 10% on a par with other States and sanction of white ration cards.

They sought amendment to the AP Subordinate rules as per G.O. 57 issued in March 2001, dealing with the eligibility for securing jobs by ex-servicemen and constitution of a Rajya Sainik Board with efficient ex-servicemen as its representatives to review policies at regular intervals.

“Considering our strength of 5 lakh, including our family members, we want an ex-serviceman to be nominated as an MLC,” said U. Raju, founder and president of the Samithi.

General secretary K. Kumar said the members were vexed running from pillar to post to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to their problems. “We are forced to resort to this form of protest. If the government fails to heed our pleas, we will intensify the protest and stage an indefinite fast,” he said.