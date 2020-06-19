Vijayawada

Ex gratia given to kin of road accident victims

Krishna Collector A.Md. Imtiaz along with Nandigama MLA M. Jagan Mohan Rao gave away ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of four persons who were killed in the road accident at Vedadri village, on Thursday.

A total of 12 persons, including eight from Telangana and four from Krishna district, died in the accident involving a tractor and a truck on Wednesday following which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Three of the victims’ families in Jayanthi village of Veerulapadu mandal and one in Konathalapalli village of the same mandal were given the cheques by the officials who visited their homes.

Mr. Imtiaz and Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao consoled the bereaved families.

