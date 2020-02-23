Ex-army man ‘shoots’ at woman in Nadimpally village

Residents of Nadimpally village woke up to a deafening gun fire sound on Saturday after an ex-army man, identified as Balaji, firing a country-made pistol at a woman, Rama Devi.

Police said that the accused retired from the army, and has been making advances to the daughter of Rama Devi. With the latter coming in the way, he allegedly decided to eliminate her.

In the early hours of Saturday, Balaji knocked at the door of Rama Devi and without any provocation, fired at her. Fortunately, the bullet whizzed past her ear. It, however, caused injuries. The woman, who was shocked, managed to get up and alert the neighbours.

By the time locals rushed to the spot, Balaji managed to escape. They, however, caught hold of his accomplice, an autorickshaw driver.

P. Ramesh, Sub-Inspector, Cherukupalli, said that a case was registered.