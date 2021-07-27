Every woman should install Disha app: Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharitha during a programme on the Disha app at the KITS College in Vinjanampadu near Guntur on Monday.





Home Minister explains to students features of the application

Minister for Home and Disaster Management M. Sucharitha has urged women to download the Disha app and install it on their smartphones.

“The app has a single touch SOS button that will alert the police control room in case of distress and ensure speedy response,” said Ms. Sucharitha while addressing the students of KITS Engineering College at Vinjanampadu near Guntur.

The Home Minister asked the students to download the app and explained the features including the option of sending an alert to the family members and the police in case a woman or a girl is in distress.

Five people including family members and friends can be added to the app for sending alerts and an alert will be sent to five numbers once the SOS button is clicked.

‘Track My Travel’

Another option called ‘Track My Travel’ is availabe in the app the ensure the safety of women during travel.

The ‘Dial 100’ and ‘Dial 112’ facilities are also available, the Minister said.

“Special options have been provided in the app to find out the contact details of the nearest police station, hospitals, maternity centers, trauma care centers, blood banks and pharmacies,” she said, adding that there is a push button option at the Command cand Control Centre in the Police Headquarters and an alert can be sent to the police and the users of the app at the same time.

DSP, South, Jessy Prasanthi was also present on the occasion.