Ensuring a safer neighbourhood for women

The Shakti Teams in Vizianagaram district speak softly and carry a big stick.

There are a total of 12 teams, each comprising a pair of women constables patrolling public places, especially near schools and colleges, looking out for eve-teasers and miscreants. The constables also patrol nearby towns of Vizianagaram, Salur, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Kothavalasa and Garividi among other places.

A major part of the constables’ work involves regular interactions with college students and gathering information from them regarding eve-teasers and unruly youths who cause public nuisance near colleges.

The 24 constables are trained in karate, swimming, driving, computer training, and possess a thorough understanding of the Acts related to protection of women’s rights.

Prompt action

Any woman facing sexual harassment or eve-teasing can dial 100 or 1090 and the nearest Shakti Team would promptly respond to their complaint. Callers can also send information through WhatsApp (6309898989) and it would be deemed as a complaint and footage would be used as evidence to nail the offenders. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari told The Hindu that the active presence of Shakti Teams in public places acts as an effective deterrent in preventing offences against girls and women.

“We are also appointing Mahila Mitra committees in villages. These committees, consisting of volunteers, will act as a bridge between the public and the police department. Crimes against women in remote areas can also be brought down through this initiative,” Ms. Raja Kumari said.

Clampdown on crime

The SP directed Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch. Penta Rao (Women’s Wing) and other officials to provide feedback over the appointment of Shakti Teams and Mahila Mitra Volunteers so that their services would be utilised at the optimum level. Ms. Raja Kumari said that both State and Central governments were giving utmost priority to the protection of women from all crimes including sexual harassment.