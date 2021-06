CHITTOOR

13 June 2021 06:57 IST

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the NREGA works were farmer-friendly. The Minister said that for the year 2021-22, the Jagananna Pachha Thoranam scheme of planting 6-foot long saplings would be implemented along a distance of 26,000 km in the State.

