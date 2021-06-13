Vijayawada

‘Ensure NREGA works are farmer-friendly’

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the NREGA works were farmer-friendly. The Minister said that for the year 2021-22, the Jagananna Pachha Thoranam scheme of planting 6-foot long saplings would be implemented along a distance of 26,000 km in the State.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 6:57:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ensure-nrega-works-are-farmer-friendly/article34802728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY