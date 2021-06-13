Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the NREGA works were farmer-friendly. The Minister said that for the year 2021-22, the Jagananna Pachha Thoranam scheme of planting 6-foot long saplings would be implemented along a distance of 26,000 km in the State.
‘Ensure NREGA works are farmer-friendly’
Staff Reporter
CHITTOOR,
June 13, 2021 06:57 IST
Staff Reporter
CHITTOOR,
June 13, 2021 06:57 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 6:57:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ensure-nrega-works-are-farmer-friendly/article34802728.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story