Vijayawada

Ensure 100%polling, VMC Commissioner tells officials

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Election Authority V. Prasanna Venkatesh asked the officials concerned to run awareness campaigns urging people to cast their votes in the upcoming municipal elections.

In a meeting with the officials on Monday, Mr. Venkatesh appointed Chief Medical Officer of Health as nodal officer for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

He said citizens should be reminded of their right to vote during door-to-door garbage collection in the city. He asked officials to leave no stone unturned to ensure 100% polling.

