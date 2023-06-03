ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering students among seven held for smuggling ganja in Kadapa

June 03, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KADAPA

Police seized 21 kg of contraband along with two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan showing the ganja seized from seven persons, including engineering students, in Kadapa on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Acting on a tip-off, the Kadapa district police arrested seven ganja smugglers under CK Dinne police limits on Friday.

Police seized 21 kg of contraband along with two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused. The gang was found to have smuggled the ganja from Khammam to Kadapa district via Chennai.

“The involvement of engineering students from Chennai in the crime is a matter of grave concern,” Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said while presenting the accused before the media. The accused were identified as Tirupati Venkatasiva Reddy of Hyderabad, V. Rahul, Gangi Reddy Hari Prasad, Mallikarjuna Reddy, Palagiri Pavan, Pratap and Narasimhulu, all from Guntur.

