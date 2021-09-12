Engineering student killed, three injured in a road mishap

VIJAYAWADA:

12 September 2021 13:24 IST

Their car plunged into a canal on their way back from Bapatla beach

An engineering student, Srinath Reddy, 22, died and two other students suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling plunged into a roadside canal in Guntur district on September 12.

Srinath Reddy of Vijayawada went to Suryalanka beach with seven others in a car. The mishap occurred at Adarsh Nagar, Bapatla mandal in Guntur district when they were returning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Guntur district and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Locals rescued the victims, including three women, from the car, gave them first aid and rushed them to hospital. The police registered a case.