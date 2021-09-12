Vijayawada

Engineering student killed, three injured in a road mishap

An engineering student, Srinath Reddy, 22, died and two other students suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling plunged into a roadside canal in Guntur district on September 12.

Srinath Reddy of Vijayawada went to Suryalanka beach with seven others in a car. The mishap occurred at Adarsh Nagar, Bapatla mandal in Guntur district when they were returning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Guntur district and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Locals rescued the victims, including three women, from the car, gave them first aid and rushed them to hospital. The police registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 1:25:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/engineering-student-killed-three-injured-in-a-road-mishap/article36412121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY