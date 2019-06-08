Enggineering graduate held for ATM frauds

An engineer, Intipalli Rama Rao, who was reportedly involved in about 21 ATM fraud cases, was arrested by the police on Friday. They recovered ₹8,32,700 cash from his possession.

A native of Razole in East Godavari district, Rama Rao deceived many people at bank ATMs by diverting their attention and stealing money. He was recently arrested by Dwaraka police in Visakhapatnam on similar charges, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crimes) B. Raja Kumari.

Modus operandi

Speaking to mediapersons, the DCP said the accused would select the ATM centres where there was no security and target illiterate customers and those who were in a hurry and cheat them.

Rama Rao was involved in about 21 thefts under different police stations limits in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate. He was arrested at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Ms. Raja Kumari said.

The DCP complimented the Central Crime Station (CCS), Cyber Cell and the Krishnalanka police, who arrested the accused.

Task Force ACP Suryachander Rao, CI Satyanandam, Cyber Cell CI K. Srinivas Rao, CCS CI B. Balamurali Krishna, Krishnalanka CI Ramachandra Rao and other officers were present.