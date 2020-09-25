Vijayawada

Engg. college gets ₹90-lakh AICTE grant

RVR and JC College of Engineering, Guntur, has secured a grant of ₹90 lakh from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for research and infrastructure projects, according to principal A. Sudhakar. The projects are related to the fields of electrical engineering (₹8.81 lakh), computer science (₹1,1.56 lakh), electronics and communication engineering (₹9.82 lakh), mechanical engineering (₹8 lakh), and civil engineering (₹2.42 lakh).

College secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna said that 10 projects secured AICTE grants so far and added that this would help the college become a centre of excellence in engineering research.

