ADVERTISEMENT

Emulate private health insurance in Aarogyasri, Minister tells officials

February 28, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Live location of 108 ambulance attending calls to be shared with caller, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini stressed the need for auditing the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme at empanelled hospitals to ensure accountability and avoid exploitation on the lines of audits carried out by major health insurance companies.

In a review meeting with Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO M. Harendhira Prasad and others at Mangalagiri on Monday, Ms. Rajini said every rupee spent by the government should be made accountable. There should be continuous watch on the hospitals providing Aarogyasri services, she said. All the diagnoses done under Aarogyasri should be offered for free, Ms. Rajini said, asking authorities to study the best auditing methods followed by top insurance companies and emulate them in the Aarogyasri scheme.

So far, ₹7,186 crore was spent on providing free procedures to Aarogyasri beneficiaries in four years while the previous TDP government spent only ₹5,176 crore in five years, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said the number of procedures covered under the scheme was increased to 3,255 from 2,446 in June last year.

Ms. Rajini said that the government also spent ₹978.01 crore under the Aarogya Asara scheme. She said that the government is spending ₹1.5 crore on average every day under the Asara scheme.

Ms. Rajini said that the live locations of 108 ambulance attending emergency calls will be shared with the callers soon. The system is being tested currently, she added.

She said there is one 108 ambulance available for 74,609 people in the State, and added that an average of 3,096 cases are being attended to daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US