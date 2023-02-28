Emulate private health insurance in Aarogyasri, Minister tells officials

February 28, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini stressed the need for auditing the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme at empanelled hospitals to ensure accountability and avoid exploitation on the lines of audits carried out by major health insurance companies.

In a review meeting with Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO M. Harendhira Prasad and others at Mangalagiri on Monday, Ms. Rajini said every rupee spent by the government should be made accountable. There should be continuous watch on the hospitals providing Aarogyasri services, she said. All the diagnoses done under Aarogyasri should be offered for free, Ms. Rajini said, asking authorities to study the best auditing methods followed by top insurance companies and emulate them in the Aarogyasri scheme.

So far, ₹7,186 crore was spent on providing free procedures to Aarogyasri beneficiaries in four years while the previous TDP government spent only ₹5,176 crore in five years, she said.

She said the number of procedures covered under the scheme was increased to 3,255 from 2,446 in June last year.

Ms. Rajini said that the government also spent ₹978.01 crore under the Aarogya Asara scheme. She said that the government is spending ₹1.5 crore on average every day under the Asara scheme.

Ms. Rajini said that the live locations of 108 ambulance attending emergency calls will be shared with the callers soon. The system is being tested currently, she added.

She said there is one 108 ambulance available for 74,609 people in the State, and added that an average of 3,096 cases are being attended to daily.