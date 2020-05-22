Electricity billing faulty, say taxpayers

VIJAYAWADA

22 May 2020 23:24 IST

Association urges Transco chief to rectify lapses

The Tax-Payers' Association (TPA) has written a letter to APTransco Chairman and Managing Director urging him to take necessary steps so that the AP SPDCL would withdraw the 'erroneous bills' immediately.

The association has also wanted that the electricity bills were recalculated by taking actual number of days into consideration (without limiting to 60) and as per slabs removing 'mischievous' 'pro rata' basis. Also, abolish the application of new tariff for the period of lockdown as a majority of the consumers are with no Income, and abolish the penalties and reconnection charges to those who are unable to pay during the lockdown period, the association demanded.

TPA president V. Sambi Reddy and secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said that the AP SPDCL followed the wrong method to calculate the bill. Instead of taking actual number of days from the date of the last bill served in March 2020 to the date of bill in May 2020, the AP SPDCL has taken the number of days between the said two dates as 60 days. The units consumed taken in calculation of bill for the entire days from the date of last bill served in March 2020 to the date of bill in May 2020 which is for more than 60 days, and the number of days taken while calculating as 60. This is a major contradiction. Owing to this, less number of days taken, per day consumption of units has shown high which is not real. This high unit of per day consumption resulted in the wrong calculation of bill, they pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

'Wrong calculation'

The actual number of days between the date of bill served in March 2020 and May 31, 2020 for which old tariff is applicable has not been taken for calculation. Instead, less number of days taken for calculation. While calculating the bill for the month of March and thereafter, AP SPDCL is expected to calculate as per the slabs given in the tariff orders but introduced 'pro rata' base while calculating charges.

It is meaningless to break the units in the slabs in the name of 'pro rata basis' after separated the units for the months. And also, the reason for this 'pro rata' basis is unknown. These are some reasons which made the bills high. "This kind of calculation was only to extort money from the consumers more than what they are really bound to pay. It is not correct," they added.