Electoral Roll Observer, Collector inspect polling stations

VIJAYAWADA

13 December 2020 08:36 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that booth level voter enrolment and voter list revision has been taken in the district on December 12 and 13 following the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Mr. Imtiaz along with Electoral Roll Observer for Krishna B. Sreedhar visited polling stations at CVR Municipal High School, Bishop Azaraiah School, Andhra Loyola College, Siddhartha Law College and others.

Mr. Imtiaz said those who would complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2021 have to enrol at the polling stations. Also, voters requiring changes in their voter card details can apply at the polling stations with supporting documents.

