Eight hurt as autorickshaw plunges into fields

At least eight passengers received minor injuries as an autorickshaw in which they were travelling plunged into nearby fields near Perikepadu village under Mandavalli police limits in Krishna district on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred when the autorickshaw driver attempted to avoid hitting the dog that came on the road on the way from Mudinepalli to Kaikaluru town.
Mandavalli Sub-Inspector P. Vijaya Kumar told The Hindu that at least eight passengers were injured and they were admitted to the local hospital in Kaikaluru town. Their health condition is stable. They were returning from their work in the nearby fish tanks. The police registered a case.
