Vijayawada

Eight hurt as autorickshaw plunges into fields

more-in

At least eight passengers received minor injuries as an autorickshaw in which they were travelling plunged into nearby fields near Perikepadu village under Mandavalli police limits in Krishna district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when the autorickshaw driver attempted to avoid hitting the dog that came on the road on the way from Mudinepalli to Kaikaluru town.

Mandavalli Sub-Inspector P. Vijaya Kumar told The Hindu that at least eight passengers were injured and they were admitted to the local hospital in Kaikaluru town. Their health condition is stable. They were returning from their work in the nearby fish tanks. The police registered a case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:37:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/eight-hurt-as-autorickshaw-plunges-into-fields/article29873219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY