Vijayawada

Eight booked for celebrating marriage day in Vijayawada

The One Town police registered a case against eight persons for reportedly celebrating marriage day. They were released on station bail on Saturday, said Circle Inspector P. Venkateshwarlu.

The family members arranged a small gathering, cut a cake, distributed sweets and celebrated the occasion. Under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 mass gatherings and celebrations are prohibited in wake of lockdown. The organisers and those who attended the function were booked under the Act, the CI said.

Apr 19, 2020

